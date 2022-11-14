An RRR Sequel Could Happen, But How Could It Even Top The First Movie

Even with all of the incredibles films I've seen so far in 2022, few have made me as excited, emotional, and pumped up as "RRR," which /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui calls a "maximalist epic." Director S.S. Rajamouli's explosive piece of spectacle cinema is a movie with a burning fire in its belly that never subsides throughout its three-hour runtime. I consider not going to see it with a packed crowd as one of the greatest regrets of my life. In many ways, it is a movie that invites communal participation as you watch it.

"RRR" is an action film, a romantic drama, and even a musical, all told through the lens of historical fiction. N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan star as fictional adaptations of Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively. Each man is on their own mission, unaware that their lives are more intertwined than they initially thought, which leads to one of the most emotionally complex screen friendships in recent memory. In reality, the actual revolutionaries never crossed paths, but "RRR" posits the question: How cool would it be if they did?

Everything comes in threes, and the combined efforts of Tollywood superstars Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Charan have transformed one of India's highest grossing films of all time into a global phenomenon. In so many ways, they have proved that the current state of action filmmaking doesn't need to sacrifice color, charm, or storytelling. Time will tell if the film picks up some nominations come Oscar season, but if you're still feeling the same "RRR" fever that I am, then Rajamouli has some wonderful news for you: There's a sequel in the works.