RRR Launches Oscars Campaign In All Categories, Including Best Picture And Best Original Song
A few weeks ago we were all in shambles after learning the Telugu-language blockbuster "RRR" would not be India's entry for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards, fearing that one of the best films, with no exaggeration, ever made, was going to be snuffed out of contention. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, undeniably one of the greatest living directors currently working, "RRR" is a spectacular epic that sees two legendary anti-imperialist revolutionaries joining forces to deliver a bromance action story for the ages.
With a staggering runtime of over three hours, "RRR" is so much more than a movie – it's an experience. I'm not a religious person, but I imagine seeing the face of God could only come second to witnessing the glory that is N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan dancing a hook step to "Naatu Naatu." Fortunately, we can all unclench our collective pearls, because "RRR" has officially launched its Oscars campaign in all eligible categories.
Itâ€™s official: #RRRMovieâ€™s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs pic.twitter.com/gJh8PzmjmY
— jen yamato (@jenyamato) October 5, 2022
If "RRR" can pull off the Best Picture win, it will become only the second-ever non-English language film to take home the prize, after Bong Joon-ho's 2020 win with "Parasite." The film was crafted on a budget of ₹550 crore ($72 million), making it the most expensive Indian film to date. Fortunately, "RRR" kicks every flavor of ass so hard, it's already made back its budget and more. The Best International Feature category seemed like a safe bet to bring home an Oscar, but in true "RRR" fashion, Rajamouli isn't playing it safe.
RRR HIVE LET'S GOOOOO!
Every second of "RRR" is pure, masterful artistry. It's the type of film that reminds us why we all fell in love with movies in the first place. Even with a fraction of the budget allotted for big-budget superhero films and other American-made blockbusters, Rajamouli delivered an extravagant, earth-shattering experience that is far incomparable. It's a movie that doesn't forget how to have fun while exploring serious political issues like colonialism. India has consistently been home to some of the best pieces of cinema, but as Bong Joon-ho rightfully called out in his Oscars acceptance speech, many Americans are unaware of the power of international cinema thanks to "the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles."
"RRR" should absolutely be seen in a theater if at all possible, but if that isn't an option, the film is currently available to stream on Netflix in the US. The Oscars are looking to be an incredibly stacked year, with films like "Everything Everywhere All At Once" also positioned to take home the top prize, but "RRR" is more than deserving to be nominated – if not win. At the very least, if the Oscars were looking to beef up their viewership numbers, a live performance of "Naatu Naatu" for Best Original Song will certainly do the trick. Do yourself a favor and start learning the choreography now.