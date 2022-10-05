RRR Launches Oscars Campaign In All Categories, Including Best Picture And Best Original Song

A few weeks ago we were all in shambles after learning the Telugu-language blockbuster "RRR" would not be India's entry for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards, fearing that one of the best films, with no exaggeration, ever made, was going to be snuffed out of contention. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, undeniably one of the greatest living directors currently working, "RRR" is a spectacular epic that sees two legendary anti-imperialist revolutionaries joining forces to deliver a bromance action story for the ages.

With a staggering runtime of over three hours, "RRR" is so much more than a movie – it's an experience. I'm not a religious person, but I imagine seeing the face of God could only come second to witnessing the glory that is N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan dancing a hook step to "Naatu Naatu." Fortunately, we can all unclench our collective pearls, because "RRR" has officially launched its Oscars campaign in all eligible categories.

Itâ€™s official: #RRRMovieâ€™s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs pic.twitter.com/gJh8PzmjmY — jen yamato (@jenyamato) October 5, 2022

If "RRR" can pull off the Best Picture win, it will become only the second-ever non-English language film to take home the prize, after Bong Joon-ho's 2020 win with "Parasite." The film was crafted on a budget of ₹550 crore ($72 million), making it the most expensive Indian film to date. Fortunately, "RRR" kicks every flavor of ass so hard, it's already made back its budget and more. The Best International Feature category seemed like a safe bet to bring home an Oscar, but in true "RRR" fashion, Rajamouli isn't playing it safe.