An Indian Superstar Has Finally Landed At The US Box Office – Here's Why That's A Big Deal

Earlier this year, when Bollywood action hit "Pathaan" made waves at the North American box office, there was a brief firestorm of internet backlash against a description of star Shah Rukh Khan as "India's Tom Cruise." The comparison was centered around how both actors had returned to the big screen after four years with a blockbuster that breathed life back into an ailing box office: "Top Gun: Maverick" in Cruise's case, and "Pathaan" in Khan's. But fans of Shah Rukh Khan (aka "SRK," aka "the Bhaadshad of Bollywood") took issue with the comparison. Some quipped that, if anything, Tom Cruise is "America's Shah Rukh Khan." Others took the position that "Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan," and that he transcends comparison to any other actor.

It's true that it's hard to name an American actor comparable to SRK, especially in a time when movie stars are on the decline. And perhaps that's why this past weekend saw Khan debut a movie in the top five at the U.S. box office for the second time this year.

Following the success of "Pathaan" at the start of the year, action thriller "Jawan" — which Khan produced through his company, Red Chillies Entertainment, as well as starring in dual roles as father-and-son vigilantes — has scored the biggest ever opening day worldwide for a Hindi film (per Deadline), grossing 129.6 crore ($15.5 million). In the U.S. and Canada, it ranked in fourth place at the box office over the weekend, grossing $7.6 million from just 87 theaters Thursday-to-Sunday. It now has a shot at becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time at the North American box office.

The way things are going, "America's Shah Rukh Khan" could be, well, Shah Rukh Khan.