Anne Hathaway's Criminally Underrated 2017 Sci-Fi Movie Deserves To Be A Cult Classic
Anne Hathaway is and has been one of the biggest actors in Hollywood for a long time. From winning an Oscar for her work in "Les Misérables" to starring in huge blockbusters like "The Dark Knight Rises," she's done it all. Hathaway will even return to one of her most notable roles alongside Meryl Streep in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" later this year. Still, a career like hers inevitably has a hidden gem or two in it. And in her case, perhaps Hathaway's biggest hidden gem is 2017's "Colossal."
Directed by Nacho Vigalondo, "Colossal" is a sci-fi movie with a wildly inventive premise. A kaiju film like no other, it focuses on Gloria (Hathaway), an out-of-work party gal who leaves New York City after getting kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend. Upon returning to her small hometown, news reports surface that a giant monster is rampaging in South Korea. Gloria, however, soon realizes she is somehow the one controlling this beast from afar. Darkly comedic chaos ensues.
Aside from Hathaway, "Colossal" features an incredible cast that includes "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis, aka the guy who once punched Baby Yoda in "The Mandalorian." Character actor extraordinaire Tim Blake Nelson ("O Brother, Where Art Thou?") and the unmistakable Dan Stevens ("The Guest") also co-star.
Vigalondo had previously been known for his acclaimed feature debut "Timecrimes," which was at one point going to be remade by DreamWorks (though that never came to pass). "Colossal" was his way of taking the next step by working with an A-list cast, an outlandish story, and a healthy but not too big $15 million production budget. The end result is wildly entertaining, features impressive visual effects, and includes a downright wonderful performance by Hathaway. It's more than deserving of cult status.
Colossal didn't get a fair shake in its day
"Colossal" made the rounds at various film festivals in 2016 and 2017 before being picked up by NEON for a theatrical release in the U.S. Notably, this was years before NEON started releasing Best Picture Oscar winners like Sean Baker's "Anora." In fact, the company was founded that very year and was just dipping its toes into the distribution waters. As always, there are growing pains when it comes to such ventures.
Despite its A-list cast, largely very positive reviews, and marketable premise, "Colossal" floundered at the box office when it was released in April 2017. NEON released it in just a few theaters at first and slowly expanded its rollout from there. Unfortunately, it never achieved escape velocity and only ever played on a few hundred screens, ultimately making just $4.5 million at the box office and becoming something of a disappointment in its day.
"All of that poignancy and clever commentary is couched in an absolutely wild premise about a woman and her Kaiju monster," as /Film's 2021 Daily Stream retrospective for "Colossal" puts it.
The nice thing about genre movies, though, is that they tend to find their audience over time. And while it doesn't feel like this "Colossal" has achieved the true, buzzed-about cult status it deserves, that could (and should) change in the future. It would just require the right people watching it and talking about it. At the very least, it's something more people should have on their radar.