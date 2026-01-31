Anne Hathaway's Criminally Underrated 2017 Sci-Fi Movie Deserves To Be A Cult Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anne Hathaway is and has been one of the biggest actors in Hollywood for a long time. From winning an Oscar for her work in "Les Misérables" to starring in huge blockbusters like "The Dark Knight Rises," she's done it all. Hathaway will even return to one of her most notable roles alongside Meryl Streep in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" later this year. Still, a career like hers inevitably has a hidden gem or two in it. And in her case, perhaps Hathaway's biggest hidden gem is 2017's "Colossal."

Directed by Nacho Vigalondo, "Colossal" is a sci-fi movie with a wildly inventive premise. A kaiju film like no other, it focuses on Gloria (Hathaway), an out-of-work party gal who leaves New York City after getting kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend. Upon returning to her small hometown, news reports surface that a giant monster is rampaging in South Korea. Gloria, however, soon realizes she is somehow the one controlling this beast from afar. Darkly comedic chaos ensues.

Aside from Hathaway, "Colossal" features an incredible cast that includes "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis, aka the guy who once punched Baby Yoda in "The Mandalorian." Character actor extraordinaire Tim Blake Nelson ("O Brother, Where Art Thou?") and the unmistakable Dan Stevens ("The Guest") also co-star.

Vigalondo had previously been known for his acclaimed feature debut "Timecrimes," which was at one point going to be remade by DreamWorks (though that never came to pass). "Colossal" was his way of taking the next step by working with an A-list cast, an outlandish story, and a healthy but not too big $15 million production budget. The end result is wildly entertaining, features impressive visual effects, and includes a downright wonderful performance by Hathaway. It's more than deserving of cult status.