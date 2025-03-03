Anora Director Sean Baker Tied An Oscars Record Set By Walt Disney
Lots of people are going home without Oscars as the Academy Awards are in the rearview mirror. Sean Baker, meanwhile, is going to need help carrying all of his awards home. That's because the writer and director (and editor) of "Anora" went home the opposite of empty-handed on Hollywood's biggest night. In fact, Baker just tied a very impressive record set by none other than the legendary Walt Disney.
Baker won four statues during the 2025 Academy Awards, taking home the Oscars for Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Director, and the big one, Best Picture. Mikey Madison also won Best Actress for her work in the film, meaning that "Anora" won five of the six categories it was nominated in. That makes it a mighty impressive sweep, with some upsets in the mix. Baker now also gets to say that he and Walt Disney are the only two people to ever win four Oscars in a single night.
There is one key difference though. Disney won for four different films in 1953, taking home prizes for his work on "The Living Desert," "The Alaskan Eskimo," "Bear Country" and "Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom." Baker walked away with his four statues on behalf of a single film. With that, he cements himself in the cinema history books.
Sean Baker and Anora swept the Oscars
"Anora" centers on a young sex worker named Ani (Mikey Madison) whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Vanya, the son of a Russian billionaire. They quickly get married and live happily for a brief time. But when Vanya's parents get wind of it, they send their henchmen to annul the marriage. Chaos ensues.
/Film's Jacob Hall proudly named "Anora" as the "best film of 2024" reviewing the film out of Fantastic Fest. If the Oscars are any indication, Hall's assessment is correct. Baker, whose previous efforts include "The Florida Project" and "Red Rocket," has now ascended Hollywood's A-list and undoubtedly will be flooded with offers to direct the next big thing. What he does with this cache remains to be seen.
What's impressive is that "Anora" was far from the biggest box office hit amongst the Best Picture nominees. It was an independent film that NEON got behind and got over the finish line. It didn't have the markings of "Titanic" or some of the other classics that have swept the Academy Awards in years past. But Baker's bold dramatic comedy did so all the same. It's wildly impressive all around.
You can check out the full list of winners from the 2025 Oscars right here.