Anora Director Sean Baker Tied An Oscars Record Set By Walt Disney

Lots of people are going home without Oscars as the Academy Awards are in the rearview mirror. Sean Baker, meanwhile, is going to need help carrying all of his awards home. That's because the writer and director (and editor) of "Anora" went home the opposite of empty-handed on Hollywood's biggest night. In fact, Baker just tied a very impressive record set by none other than the legendary Walt Disney.

Baker won four statues during the 2025 Academy Awards, taking home the Oscars for Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Director, and the big one, Best Picture. Mikey Madison also won Best Actress for her work in the film, meaning that "Anora" won five of the six categories it was nominated in. That makes it a mighty impressive sweep, with some upsets in the mix. Baker now also gets to say that he and Walt Disney are the only two people to ever win four Oscars in a single night.

There is one key difference though. Disney won for four different films in 1953, taking home prizes for his work on "The Living Desert," "The Alaskan Eskimo," "Bear Country" and "Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom." Baker walked away with his four statues on behalf of a single film. With that, he cements himself in the cinema history books.