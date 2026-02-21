Robert Baratheon's Rebellion Stage Play Could Either Ruin Or Save Game Of Thrones

George R. R. Martin once promised on his blog that he wouldn't write anything else until he finished his next "A Song of Ice and Fire" book, "The Winds of Winter." That was 10 years ago. In truth, he's been busier than ever since then, between pondering whether to kill fan-favorite "Game of Thrones" characters who survived the "Song of Ice and Fire" TV show adaptation, approving every change that "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" makes to his "Dunk and Egg" stories, feuding with the "House of the Dragon" showrunners, and developing stage plays.

That's right: Not content with the endless cavalcade of canceled "Game of Thrones" TV spin-offs, or the ones presumably still happening, Martin is now moving to the world of live theater. In his Not a Blog, he revealed that he's working with The Royal Shakespeare Company on "Game of Thrones: The Mad King." Written by Duncan Macmillan and directed by Dominic Cooke, the stage play will serve as a prequel to "A Song of Ice and Fire." More specifically, it will tell the story of the great tourney at Harrenhal, which Martin's first "Song of Ice and Fire" book describes as a pivotal moment in Westeros history. Considered the greatest tourney of its time, this scandalous event brought together the great houses of Westeros and is considered the prelude to Robert's Rebellion.

This is, obviously, a huge story that's never been fully told before and promises to be full of twists and turns that paint other "Game of Thrones" projects in a whole new light. And yet, that itself begs the question: Why bring this story to life as a stage play that few fans will get to experience? Indeed, by being presented this way, "The Man King" could either ruin or save the franchise.