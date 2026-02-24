5 Game Of Thrones Spin-Offs We Need To See After A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Seven years after "Game of Thrones" came to a divisive end and caused legions of fans to swear that they'd never waste a second of their lives on Westeros ever again, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" has done the impossible and left those very same viewers hungry for more. The acclaimed prequel/spin-off series might have much smaller ambitions and a far more grounded feel to it compared to its predecessors, but critics and audiences alike have clearly responded to this adaptation. Who would've thought that a simple two-hander between a hedge knight and his bald-headed young squire would help reinvigorate a fantasy property that had previously fallen on such hard times?

Considering the success of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," HBO would be well-advised to strike while the iron is hot. The third season of "House of the Dragon" is set to arrive later this year, but that may not be entirely enough to keep the momentum going — especially in light of disgruntled author George R.R. Martin's very public problems with that series and "House of the Dragon" showrunner Ryan Condal's approach. No, this franchise needs to continue to make room for big swings, bold choices, and outside-the-box thinking. What does the future of Westeros look like beyond these two ongoing shows? That's what the decision-makers need to figure out.

While nobody important is knocking on our door for suggestions of where to take things next, we've come up with a handful of them anyway. From obvious no-brainers to the most practical ideas to a galaxy-brained pick or two, here's our wish list for five "Game of Thrones" spin-offs we're dying to see next. Check them out below!