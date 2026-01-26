A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 2's Incredible Puppet Show Explained

Winter is coming, and so are spoilers for the first two episodes of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

George R. R. Martin's fantasy world is expanding. "Game of Thrones" helped change television by bringing high fantasy to the masses and captivating the whole world with a tale of knights and dragons and incest. Then, "House of the Dragon" expanded on its parent show's family politics and intrigue by focusing on the internal conflicts of the Targaryen dynasty. Now, we're getting something fresh with "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," a show that couldn't be more different from its predecessors. Indeed, it's a simple, lighthearted (but by no means devoid of violence), at times hilarious, and always endearing and heartfelt fantasy story.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), a petty hedge knight trying to make a name for himself while accompanied by his young squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). The show doesn't feature wars, political backstabbing, or dragons, which is a big part of what makes it special. Most of all, it's just fun and brings to mind the fan-favorite road buddy arcs of "Game of Thrones," like Arya (Maisie Williams) and the Hound (Rory McCann) traveling together.

That being said, even if the story of Duncan (also known as Dunk) is not as grand as what we've seen in previous "Game of Thrones" series, that doesn't mean it's entirely lacking for legendary feats and incidents. Rather, we still get those here, complete with a cool dragon, in the form of a pair of puppet shows performed in the series' first two episodes. And in case you were wondering, these performances aren't merely recounting random stories; they're dramatizing legends from the history of Westeros. Let's explore that.