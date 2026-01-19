A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Leans On Game Of Thrones' Forgotten Best Element

This article contains spoilers for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" season 1, episode 1 — "The Hedge Knight."

Remember when "Game of Thrones" used to be fun? "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" does. Right in the beginning, we see that the show isn't planning to take itself too seriously when "The Hedge Knight" makes a tactically low-brow jump cut from the classic "Thrones" theme swelling up to Dunk (Peter Claffey) finding himself in an extremely compromising position. The rest of the episode goes much the same way: interesting character moments, small character-establishing jokes, and party scenes that early-series Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) would be right at home in.

From everything that's wrong with the final season of "Game of Thrones" to the looming big battle of "House of the Dragon" season 3, fans would be forgiven for forgetting that "Game of Thrones" used to feature a whole bunch of fun stuff like this. In fact, I'd go as far as to argue that "Game of Thrones" was always at its best when it balanced its big drama beats with the smaller stakes and brutal humor that characters like Tyrion and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) excelled at. The fact that "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" brings this unserious atmosphere back is a fresh breath of air for a franchise that has often been too stuffy for its own good.