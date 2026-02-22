While they don't get the recognition for their achievement in cinematic storytelling as their theatrically released counterparts, television movies have been an industry staple for decades. Whether it's memorable network television projects or movies produced for premium cable platforms like HBO, television films can tell stories that are just as effective on the small screen. These projects often feature top creative talent, either at the start of their career or in a departure from their established cinematic work. But there are some television movies that rise above the rest as a clear example of the underrated quality of the format.

To be clear, this list covers standalone television movies, not two-part miniseries like the "Salem's Lot" that were subsequently repurposed as movies primarily for foreign markets. Television movies in America that were recut for foreign theatrical release, however, are included here. We're also avoiding the movies produced by streaming platforms that saw a limited theatrical release for award season consideration.

Here are the 15 best TV movies of all time ranked and all well worth checking out.