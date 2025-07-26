12 Best Michael Douglas Movies, Ranked

Michael Kirk Douglas is the first of four sons born to Issur Danielovitch, who had already changed his name to the far more familiar Kirk Douglas. Yep, Michael Douglas can be considered a "nepo baby," whose famous father was a movie star for most of his life. Yet despite sharing the same last name and facial features as his old man, Douglas the son has carved a distinct path from Douglas the dad.

There's no disputing that Kirk launched Michael's career by helping him snag the rights to "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," which landed him a Best Picture Oscar. There's also no denying that Michael has crafted a half-century-plus career arguably even greater than his famous father, with earnings of almost $4.5 billion worldwide box office and a Best Actor Oscar (which Kirk never won). Let's just say Michael wasn't on the A-list for decades because moviegoers liked his dad; he got there because he's a darn good movie star.

Honestly, what Michael Douglas owes his dad most are his genes. Like his father before him, Douglas effortlessly slides from charming rogue to complete louse, creating heroes you love to root for, and villains you love to hate, sometimes in the same role. While he has quietly slowed down, he could have retired decades ago and still left behind a legendary career. Frankly, it was hard narrowing this list down, which means some movies you may expect didn't make the cut. Find out what lands on the list of Michael Douglas' 12 best movies.