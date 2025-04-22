12 Best Danny DeVito Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

Despite standing less than five-feet tall, Danny DeVito is a giant of the entertainment industry. With literally dozens of credits to his name, DeVito has towered over the film and TV worlds through sheer force of his talent for more than half a century, with no signs of slowing down. While he has made his name and earned his fame as an actor, he's also an accomplished director and a prolific producer. Heck, he has credits for screenwriting, editing, and even soundtracks! DeVito's a cinematic "Renaissance Man," and not just because he starred in a 1994 comedy with that name.

Despite DeVito's gargantuan cinematic contributions, this multi-talented, multi-hyphenated filmmaker has never won an Academy Award, and has only been nominated once, for producing "Erin Brockovich." Yet even while watching his buddies Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas roll in gold, DeVito stays in good spirits, because that's the guy he is. Well, he won't complain about it, but we will!

Okay, we don't have the power to get DeVito his deserved Oscar, but we can do the next best thing: celebrate his greatest achievements in film and television! This list will only include movies and shows where DeVito had a major starring or supporting role, so legit classics like "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" or "Terms of Endearment" are out. Because we're here to give Danny DeVito his due with his 12 best movies and TV shows, ranked.

