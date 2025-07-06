The Matt Damon HBO Movie That's Considered One Of The Best Of The 21st Century

After collecting ballots from prominent film lovers from around the globe, the New York Times released what they're declaratively calling "The 100 Best Movies from the 21st Century," awarding the top spot to Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" with David Lynch's magnum opus "Mulholland Drive" in second place.

As entertaining as it is to pore over this "definitive" list, the real fun comes from poring over the individual ballots that participants have sent in. They give us an illuminating look at a filmmaker or actor's particular taste, like how Julianne Moore thinks "Superbad" and "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" are some of the best films of the century (which they are).

These individual ballots also give us a chance to appreciate other smaller movies that didn't make the cut, like how Flight of the Conchords and "What We Do in the Shadows" star Jemaine Clement's list spotlights the excellent Iranian vampire movie "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night."

Across all these ballots, there is one film that is unique among all the others because it's the rare TV movie to be included in multiple ballots as one of the 21st century's best films: Stephen Soderbergh's HBO movie "Behind the Candelabra."