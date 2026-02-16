Before The Godfather, Robert Duvall Starred In One Of The Twilight Zone's Best Episodes

"The Twilight Zone" featured multiple celebrity guests, ranging from William Shatner and Robert Redford to a young Robert Duvall. Indeed, before becoming a movie star, Duvall starred in the 1963 "Twilight Zone" episode "Miniature," in which he played a man obsessed with a museum dollhouse figure. It was one of the series' best installments, but it went unaired for decades after its original broadcast due to a lawsuit.

Duvall passed away on February 15, 2026, at the age of 95, having become one of the greatest actors of his generation. The "Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now" star leaves behind seven decades-worth of standout performances, stretching all the way back to the 1950s. But while he'd appeared in several stage productions during that decade, the '60s was when he started to make his name in Hollywood. Duvall appeared in everything from "The Defenders" to "The Outer Limits" and though he made his film debut in 1962's "To Kill a Mockingbird" it would be a full 10 years before he had a major cinematic hit on his hands with "The Godfather."

Before that, he continued to rack up an impressive list of TV credits, one of which was in season 4, episode 8 of "The Twilight Zone." "Miniature" saw Duvall portray Charley Parkes, a man who, as Rod Serling puts it in his opening narration, "comes to the museum to get away from the world." There, he becomes convinced that one of the wooden figures in a dollhouse is alive, earning him a one-way ticket to a very different kind of house.