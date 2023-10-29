How The Twilight Zone Froze An Entire Town Of Real Actors In Time

"The Twilight Zone" has been revived three times on three different networks, it's been adapted into a feature film (co-directed by Steven Spielberg, Joe Dante, George Miller, and John Landis, no less), a TV movie (don't sleep on it! Richard Matheson, Jack Palance, Amy Irving, and James Earle Jones came together to make this one), a long-running radio drama, a series of comics, novels, amusement park rides, and even more. But I bet when you see that title you think of the black-and-white series hosted by Rod Serling, don't you?

Really, how could you not? It's no knock on any of the variations that followed; the original run of episodes that spanned from 1959 to 1963 is just that excellent. Sure, there are a few duds, but "The Twilight Zone" was simply paradigm-shifting, zeitgeist-seizing, landmark television, in its time and now. Of course we wouldn't have "American Horror Story" (by this point, would that be a huge loss ...), but filmmakers from David Cronenberg to Martin Scorsese to Karyn Kusama have all professed to be inspired by the series, some even to kickstart their careers. That kind of influence is hard to even tabulate.

For an example of how "The Twilight Zone" captured America's imagination with gripping storytelling and innovative technical mastery, look no further than the season one episode "Elegy." For the 1960 episode, an equally prolific writer and director for the series (Charles Beaumont and Douglas Heyes) needed to freeze an entire town, but refused to employ dummies. What you see in "Elegy" is live, immobilized flesh, and how they pulled it off is a story more interesting than constantly yelling at extras to stand still.