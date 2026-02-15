Absolute Batman Is Revisiting The Dark Knight's Greatest Modern Villain – With A Fascinating Twist

The next villain of "Absolute Batman" is Poison Ivy. She'll star in a two-issue arc, "The Seventh Kingdom," running from issues #17-18 (written by Scott Snyder and drawn by guest artist Eric Canete). Teased with cameos in "Absolute Batman" #10 and the "Absolute Batman: Ark M Special" issue, Ivy is a creation of mad science labyrinth Ark M. Now, the Joker has unleashed her on Gotham as the latest threat to Batman.

After Ivy, the next villain "Absolute" Batman will face was announced to be the Scarecrow. However, the cover for "Absolute Batman" #18 has leaked, and it reveals there is another villain waiting in the wings.

Spoilers for "Absolute Batman" #18 begin here:

DC Comics

Yes, it looks like the "Absolute" Court of Owls will be arriving in "Absolute Batman" come "The Seventh Kingdom." In the classic DC universe, the Court is a secret society that has ruled Gotham City from the shadows since the city's founding. They dress like the aristocrats they are, but cover their faces with owl-themed white masks. The "Absolute" Court are wearing black owl-themed masks and tactical gear.

"Absolute Batman" hasn't been shy about reinterpreting classic villains to better tie in with its changes to Batman himself. This version of Bruce Wayne wasn't born with a silver spoon in his mouth, so he has several childhood friends in Gotham — like Waylon Jones/Killer Croc, reimagined from a villain to Batman's ally. To complete the flip, the "Absolute" Joker is a billionaire instead of Batman.

This time, though, Snyder will be revising his own work; he and artist Greg Capullo created the Court of Owls during their 2011 run on "Batman." Can he top the perfection of the original "Court of Owls" story?