Absolute Batman's Latest Villain Looks Right Out Of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's "Absolute Batman" lives up to its title with a maximalist reinvention of the Dark Knight. This Bruce Wayne is an enormously tall block of muscle, and his entire Batsuit is loaded with concealed weapons (like detachable knife ears on the cowl), no utility belt needed. "Absolute" Batman's adversaries have also exchanged costumes for body horror. They transform into literal monsters, from a ghoulish Mr. Freeze, to a terrifying, skyscraper-sized Bane, and the Joker. Based on "Absolute" Joker's nightmarish true form, he might even be a literal demon. But a preview for "Absolute Batman" #19 hints the series' next major villain will be all too human. Doctor Jonathan Crane, aka the Scarecrow, has arrived.

The issue's main cover, drawn by Dragotta, shows Batman with his aforementioned ear-knives drawn and reflecting the Scarecrow. One of the knives shows a full body shot, the other a close-up of the villain's masked face. (It's a similar composition to Todd McFarlane's famous cover for "Incredible Hulk" #340, which depicts Hulk's roaring race reflected in Wolverine's claws.)

It's a refreshingly low-key design, which is a good call. The fear-obsessed Scarecrow is one of Batman's most psychological villains, and turning him into a literal Scarebeast misses the point. In fact, this Scarecrow's design resembles Crane's (played by Cillian Murphy) look from "The Dark Knight" trilogy, i.e. a business suit with a scarecrow mask. (The "Absolute" Scarecrow's brown suit and red tie is definitely a better color scheme, though.)

Far from going absolute, Nolan wanted to strip down Batman for realism. A villain dressed in an all-out Scarecrow costume would be too much. So, in "Batman Begins," Crane wears only a Scarecrow mask as a tool to frighten his victims once he doses them with Fear Toxin.