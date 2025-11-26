Bane Broke Batman's Back – Absolute Batman Just Repaid Him A Hundred Times Over

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Absolute Batman" #14 follow.

"Absolute Batman" #14 was delayed for two weeks from its initial November 12 release date because writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta wanted to add five extra pages. The pay-off was so worth it: No. 14 is the most exhilarating "Absolute Batman" issue since #1.

The issue caps off the second six-issue arc, "Abomination," pitting Batman against Bane. "Abomination" has built up Bane as an unfettered and terrifying foe who is always one step ahead. His Venom steroid doesn't just bulk him up, it gives him direct control over his cells. Bane defeated Batman easily in their first encounter, countering each martial art style Batman employed and breaking Bruce's limbs with precise strikes.

He then kept Bruce imprisoned in the underground "Ark M" for months. When Batman escaped, Bane maimed his friends Oz, Harvey, and Eddie to keep them living in as much pain as possible. In issue #13, Batman sent a message across Gotham challenging Bane to a rematch in Gotham's abandoned Veteran's Stadium. Words can hardly do this climactic fight justice: Batman's opening move is collapsing an abandoned skyscraper onto Bane, so Bane grows about as big as said building with his Venom.

With Bane's size and Batman's axe, the fight looks like a fantasy hero trying to slay a giant. Batman doesn't kill Bane, but Bane might wish he had. Batman slashes Bane's spine with his axe, paralyzing his legs then his arms. When Bane uses the Venom again, Batman targets the injector in Bane's back. Bane's body expands uncontrollably and he's left a boneless blob of meat, a horror right out of "Akira."

Batman leaving Bane literally spineless feels like Bruce's payback for how Bane won their first fight — and Snyder & Dragotta's homage to Bane's most famous story.