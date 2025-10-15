Absolute Batman Has Introduced Two Classic DC Antiheroes – With One Big Change

Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta's "Absolute Batman" has been crafting a new Bruce Wayne; this Dark Knight is a working class engineer trying to save Gotham City from some powerful (and dangerous) people. Now, issue #13 brought in a new Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Opening arc "The Zoo" established that Selina is one of Bruce's childhood friends, which turned into puppy (kitty?) love. After Bruce's dad was murdered, she took him to a movie to cheer him up. The second and ongoing arc, "Abomination," has a flashback storyline of how Selina helped Bruce become Batman — by stealing money from mob boss Carmine Falcone. (Issue #9 shows them having sex on a pile of stolen cash.)

DC Comics

Usually Catwoman contrasts Batman by coming from the lower class; see "Batman: Year One," "The Dark Knight Rises," "The Batman," etc. Here, they're fighting the same uphill battle together. "If the rules aren't fair, stop playing by them," Selina says.

"Absolute Batman" #12 ended on a cliffhanger of Selina returning, as Catwoman, to Gotham. Issue #13 shows her in action, as she and Batman tangle with the Red Hood Gang. Catwoman's mask is a metal orb, implied to be stolen from an operation similar to Black Mask's Party Animal gang from "The Zoo." Catwoman often has a whip meant to evoke a cat's tail. Here, the tail functions as a bandolier, similar to the hidden weapons in the Batsuit (i.e. the bat ears on the cowl detach as knives).

DC Comics

The comic has been building up to Catwoman, but "Absolute Batman" #13 also features a surprise debut: Absolute Harley Quinn, leader of the Red Hoods. While Catwoman's look and role are pretty classical, Harley's a whole different animal.