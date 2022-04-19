Nirvana Inspired The Batman Even More Than You Think

We've had a lot of fun over the last few months dissecting Robert Pattinson's brooding, emo, shaggy-haired version of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," but thanks to the release of "The Art of the Batman" by James Field, we now have some definitive information to help enhance our speculations.

Since his cinematic debut, Bruce Wayne has typically been portrayed as the billionaire playboy philanthropist we know and love, but Reeves wanted to do something completely different. "I wanted him to feel almost like a fallen American prince," he said in the book. "I wanted him to be someone whose parents had been larger than life; philanthropic figures who everyone revered as Gotham royalty and in the wake of their tragic deaths, instead of fostering the image of the storied Waynes, he completely withdrew, and became what I saw as an almost rockstar-like recluse." Reeves' biggest inspiration? Kurt Cobain.

Reeves said he was listening to Nirvana's song "Something in the Way" (which is prominently featured in an early scene of the film) when it all clicked. "There was just something very resonant in it for me ...I could see Bruce like a pale, somewhat vampiric rockstar in this old, grungy manor," he said.

A brooding, tortured Bruce Wayne is a fresh take on the character, and one that allows us to see an entirely new way for the famed orphan heir to process the murder of his parents. Reeves drew inspiration from the Gus Van Sant flick "Last Days," which features Michael Pitt in a role deeply inspired by Kurt Cobain. "He's in this decaying old wreck of a home, and in the living room, he's got his amps and his electric guitars, and I thought 'Well, this is our version of Bruce Wayne," said Reeves.