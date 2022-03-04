Robert Pattinson Studied Bat Fighting Techniques To Prepare For The Batman

Robert Pattinson is a delightful person to interview. Years ago he wished me luck in Googling my name and not getting results for the former President's daughter. For someone who does brooding better than anyone outside of The Cure, he's remarkably funny. After this quote, you might add " ... and a bit odd" to that statement.

Pattinson has been doing the rounds to promote "The Batman," and well, he studied some fighting techniques while prepping for the role. He made a recent visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (via Yahoo) and talked about how his co-star, Zoe Kravitz, prepared for her role: she studied the way cats fight.

Makes sense.

What Pattinson said about it, though ... I just adore this man. He's so weird and I'm here for it! Keep in mind as you read on that Pattinson sometimes lies in interviews, like when he said Batman would have a pirate voice. He was laughing, apparently, but still, take this with a grain of salt.