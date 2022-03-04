Robert Pattinson Studied Bat Fighting Techniques To Prepare For The Batman
Robert Pattinson is a delightful person to interview. Years ago he wished me luck in Googling my name and not getting results for the former President's daughter. For someone who does brooding better than anyone outside of The Cure, he's remarkably funny. After this quote, you might add " ... and a bit odd" to that statement.
Pattinson has been doing the rounds to promote "The Batman," and well, he studied some fighting techniques while prepping for the role. He made a recent visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (via Yahoo) and talked about how his co-star, Zoe Kravitz, prepared for her role: she studied the way cats fight.
Makes sense.
What Pattinson said about it, though ... I just adore this man. He's so weird and I'm here for it! Keep in mind as you read on that Pattinson sometimes lies in interviews, like when he said Batman would have a pirate voice. He was laughing, apparently, but still, take this with a grain of salt.
I feel bad for the chicken
In the interview with Kimmel, Pattinson says:
"There was one thing I said to Matt [Reeves, the director], because I was talking to Zoe Kravitz, who plays Catwoman, she's great, and she was saying, to see the way she's moving and stuff, she's looking at these videos, big cat videos, and how big cats fight and stuff.
So I looked up how a bat fights and there was this one video on 'Planet Earth' of the technique of a vampire bat with a chicken in a cage and how it fights the chicken. It flaps around the cage for like an hour, just flap-banging on the cage until the chicken's been scared for so long the chicken falls asleep. And then the bat sneaks into the cage and bites it on its anus. I said that to Matt Reeves, and he's like, 'I've got an idea.'"
So we're going to get the Ass-Biting Bat Cut, right? Here is the video he's talking about, by the way.
Oh RPatz, you strange man. You are also an absolute joy. Is it strange that I keep thinking of Pattinson's brooding Bruce Wayne Googling bat videos to unwind after a long day at work? Can't you just see him sitting in the Batcave, finishing up his work for the night, and watching orphaned baby bats wrapped up like tiny burritos with flower pacifiers, then shutting them off because they make him sad?
I have clearly been writing too many "The Batman" stories today.