10 Characters Who Beat Batman In A Fight

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few superheroes endure quite like Batman. After decades of big-screen success, countless TV and video game appearances, and an iconic comic book legacy stretching back to the 1940s, the Dark Knight remains one of the most compelling figures in pop culture. We've already ranked Batman's best live-action villains — because, let's be honest, his rogues' gallery is unmatched — but now it's time to tackle a touchier subject.

As skilled and resourceful as Batman is, at the end of the day ... he's just a guy in a cape. When Superman sheds his Clark Kent disguise, he's still a near-invincible alien with godlike abilities. Bruce Wayne, on the other hand, can break, bleed, and feel pain like any other human. Sure, his enemies rarely gain the upper hand due to his tactical expertise — he's a master strategist who never enters a battle without a plan. He once shut down the entire planet with a single button press to stop the Justice League from exposing his identity, for cripe's sake! The man thinks of everything. He even has backup plans for his backup plans.

But every now and then, someone from the DC Universe (or beyond) manages to surprise him — whether by striking when he's vulnerable or outsmarting him altogether. It doesn't happen often, but when it does, it's unforgettable. Here are 10 characters who found a way to beat the Bat.