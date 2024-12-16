The Only Actor To Play Both Batman And The Joker In The Same Movie

There's a half-serious observation in the Batman fandom that the best Batman actors are the ones who feel like they could also pull off playing the Joker. Take Michael Keaton; you know him as Tim Burton's Batman, but if you want to see him as the Joker, just watch the first movie that Keaton and Burton made together before "Batman" — namely, "Beetlejuice."

Christian Bale (hello, Patrick Bateman in "American Psycho") and Robert Pattinson also feel like Dark Knights who could be convincing as the Crown Prince of Crime. Heck, even the late Adam West showed he had some Joker energy in him with his recurring role as the twisted Mayor West on "Family Guy."

There's only one performer who has actually played both Batman and the Joker at the same time, though: voice actor Troy Baker, in the 2019 animated film "Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

The movie, based on the 2015 comic "Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" by James Tynion VI and Freddie Williams II, is exactly what it sounds like. The Shredder comes to Gotham City, teaming up with Ra's Al Ghul in a plot to spread the mutagen that created the Ninja Turtles all across Gotham. So, Batman, Batgirl, and Robin team up with the Turtles to put a stop to this evil scheme — especially when several of Batman's villains get transformed by the mutagen. (Joker, of course, becomes a snake).

The movie was a co-production between Warner Bros. and Nickelodeon. Indeed, the devil may care attitude it takes to make a crossover like this might be one reason why Baker finally got to realize his wildest idea.