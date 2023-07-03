Christian Bale Was Warned American Psycho Would End His Career

Playing a famous character in a horror movie can be a mixed blessing for an actor's career. It never did Sir Anthony Hopkins any harm, who picked up his first Best Actor Oscar for less than 20 minutes onscreen as Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs," but many others haven't fared so well. Anthony Perkins made plenty of films after "Psycho" but he never escaped the shadow of Norman Bates, reprising the role in three sequels before he passed away in 1992. Linda Blair never reached the heights of "The Exorcist" again and suffered the indignity of "Repossessed," a woeful spoof with Leslie Nielsen. Meanwhile, Robert Englund, whose distinctive features were still prominent behind the burn makeup of Freddy Krueger in the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise, was trapped in a cycle of typecasting in bad horror flicks like "Strippers vs Werewolves" and "Funhouse Massacre."

A similar fate potentially awaited any actor daring enough to take on the role of Patrick Bateman in "American Psycho." The pitch-black satire from Bret Easton Ellis caused plenty of controversy on its first publication in 1991, mostly thanks to its lengthy passages describing grotesque acts of abuse, torture, murder, and dismemberment in nauseating detail. It was a tough read, and the hullabaloo surrounding the extreme and graphic violence overshadowed its deadpan skewering of consumerism, toxic masculinity, and '80s yuppie culture, as well as flagging the novel as one of those "unfilmable" books.

The negative reaction didn't stop Lionsgate Films from putting an adaptation into production, much to the dismay of people protesting against its misogynistic horrors. In the face of such backlash against the movie long before it hit our screens, who could successfully play a monster like Patrick Bateman? The answer was Christian Bale, although he was warned that the role could prove disastrous for his career.