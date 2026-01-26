Absolute Batman Isn't The First DC Story With A Heroic Killer Croc

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A frequent criticism of Batman these days is that Bruce Wayne is a billionaire who "solves" Gotham City's problems by beating up working-class criminals. Writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta's new comic reboot "Absolute Batman" directly addresses this criticism by changing Batman's origin story. This Bruce Wayne grew up in Gotham City's Crime Alley neighborhood. Thomas Wayne was a teacher, Martha Wayne was a social worker, and Bruce too has a day job as a city engineer.

Thus, "Absolute Batman" redefines Batman for today's zeitgeist. This time, the Joker (real name Jack Grimm) is a trillionaire with endless resources. "Absolute" Batman is a more community-minded hero, too, because this Bruce grew up with a friend group: his girlfriend Selina Kyle, and his best bros Waylon Jones, Harvey Dent, Eddie Nygma, and Oz Cobblepot. Alas, in the arc "Abomination," Bruce's pals from Crime Alley are targeted and mutilated by the Joker's enforcer, Bane. Waylon, mutated in the Ark M facility into an enormous Killer Croc, arguably got it the worst. But while Waylon may be a "monster," he's still Bruce's friend.

The climactic "Absolute Batman" #14 sees Batman give Bane some payback, but he only defeats Bane with Waylon's help. In issue #10, Bruce hopped on Croc's back, like a knight riding into battle on a tamed dragon. "Absolute" Batman's huge stature and his primary axe weapon make him look like a barbarian warrior, and Killer Croc as his steed completes the image. But this isn't the first comic to use Killer Croc as Batman's surprise first sidekick: that honor goes to "Batman: Earth One," by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank. "Earth One" played on Killer Croc being the most monstrous-looking Batman villain to deliver a resonant "don't judge a book by its cover" message.