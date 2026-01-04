Absolute Batman's Version Of The Batmobile Has A Wild Arsenal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Batman may not have superpowers, but he does have a utility belt filled with any gadget he might need. In the 1989 "Batman" film, even the Joker (Jack Nicholson) asks, "Where does [Batman] get all those wonderful toys?"

What's Batman's coolest toy of all? His grapple gun? His batarangs? Or his Batmobile? Without super-speed or flying powers, Batman favors a sweet ride. The Batmobile has been redesigned over many different iterations of Batman, and the car's design should reflect the aesthetic of the Batman it belongs to and tell you something about his character. While most Batmobiles are lean and long cars, Christian Bale's Batman drove a repurposed military vehicle, the Tumbler, because director Christopher Nolan wanted to depict Batman's equipment with realistic functionality.

One of the first Batman artists to reimagine the Batmobile was Frank Miller, who depicted it as a literal tank with treads, cannons, etc., in "The Dark Knight Returns."

DC Comics

Miller's burly Batman wasn't focused on speed, but on brute strength. The shadow of "The Dark Knight Returns" envelops the Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's ongoing comic "Absolute Batman." Like Miller's block of muscle in a Batsuit, "Absolute" Batman is, well, absolutely huge — a 6 foot 9 inch, 421-pound crimefighting giant.

For a Batman like that, the only appropriate Batmobile is an enormous haul truck or the kind of giant dump truck used for mining operations (with tires that dwarf human beings and a ladder affixed to the front grill). Dragotta specifically based the "Absolute" Batmobile on a Caterpillar 777, albeit painted black and with two modifications; metal bat wings affixed to the bed of the truck and a Bat-themed plow attached to the front. This Batmobile leaves an instant impression, but it's got more beneath its enormous exterior.