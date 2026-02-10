Kurt Russell And Ray Liotta Faced Off In This Underappreciated Thriller Streaming On Prime Video

Becoming an actor might not have been something Ray Liotta set out to do, but he certainly made the best of it when his career took off. Liotta has starred in some absolutely classic movies, from "Goodfellas" to "Youth in Revolt," but his career spanned 45 years, and as such, he also has plenty of overlooked gems in his catalog. 1992's "Unlawful Entry" is one example. The thriller saw Liotta play a crazed cop who becomes obsessed with a married woman. If you want to see this under-appreciated entry in the Liotta canon, it's streaming at no extra cost on Prime Video right now.

After earning widespread acclaim for playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1989's "Field of Dreams" and Henry Hill in 1990's "Goodfellas," Liotta appeared opposite Kiefer Sutherland in the dramady "Article 99." It was a box office flop that failed to impress critics. His second film of 1992, however, was much better.

"Unlawful Entry" was directed by Jonathan Kaplan, who previously directed Jodie Foster in her Oscar-winning role as sexual assault survivor Sarah Tobias in "The Accused." With his 1992 thriller, Kaplan told a different woman-being-victimized story. This time, the woman was a suburban wife who became the object of a disturbed police officer's obsessions. Aside from giving Liotta a chance to chew some scenery, it also teamed him with Kurt Russell, who was stuck with a less interesting role but who made the most of it in a film that deserves more attention than it originally got.