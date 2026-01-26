Ray Liotta's Only Western Was A Star-Studded Miniseries Streaming On Prime Video

Ray Liotta's most underrated performance is easily that of Tommy Vercetti in "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City." As the Italian gangster in Rockstar's unimpeachable classic, Liotta voiced the avatar us early-2000s kids used for all manner of tawdry video game exploits — and most of us had no idea it was him until later. But that's far from Liotta's only overlooked role. Take his portrayal of Lorca/Tom Mitchell in the History Channel's "Texas Rising." Never heard of it? You're not alone. Thankfully, you can now acquaint yourself with the miniseries over on Prime Video.

Despite playing more than a hundred different roles throughout his 40-plus year career, Liotta stayed away from Westerns almost entirely. While several major stars continue to appear in Old West adventures even today, such as the "Game of Thrones" veteran who fronted Netflix's latest Western TV series, Liotta only ever appeared in one. "Texas Rising" was an underseen and overlooked miniseries that aired in 2015. More surprising than the fact this show exists is the fact that the miniseries was about as star-studded as they come, with Liotta appearing alongside such luminaries as Bill Paxton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Brendan Fraser.

How did such a series fly under the radar? The fact that it was on the History Channel probably has a lot to do with it. Whatever the case, it's a shame more viewers didn't see "Texas Rising," not only because it was the one time Liotta ventured into the Old West, but because it was somewhat controversial for its dodgy take on history — all of which makes "Texas Rising" interesting even if it isn't necessarily all that great a show.