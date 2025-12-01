A Western TV Series Starring A Game Of Thrones Veteran Is Hitting Netflix Very Soon

December is a time for taking stock of the year that was, catching up on all the movies and shows we might've missed the first time around, and making sure all our "Best of the Year" lists are fully in order. But it's also an underrated, eleventh-hour goldmine for new releases that tend to sneak up on most audiences. Anyone who's anyone knows about the major titles that remain on the horizon, like "Avatar: Fire & Ash" or the second season of "Fallout" on Prime Video. But those looking for their next binge need look no further than the biggest streamer around and the next project by one of the stars of the biggest shows in recent memory.

Have you heard of "The Abandons," the upcoming Netflix Western series co-led by "Game of Thrones" actor Lena Headey and the great Gillian Anderson? Likely not, given the platform's relatively iffy track record when it comes to promoting their own originals. But between the formidable cast (which includes another "Game of Thrones" veteran in Michiel Huisman and even an appearance by Patton Oswalt as a local mayor), an experienced creative team (led by writer and creator Kurt Sutter, of "The Shield" and "Sons of Anarchy" fame), and a daring premise that reads like a women-centric spin on "Yellowstone," there's more than enough potential here for viewers to look forward to in the days ahead.