The 15 Best Western Movies And TV Shows On Netflix

Written and helmed by legendary actress Daryl Hannah in her debut as a feature film director, 2018's "Paradox" is a 73-minute musical that acts as a kind of visual album, in tandem with the eponymous LP by Neil Young and Promise of the Real. Starring Young himself as an unnamed man in a black hat, the film follows a group of outlaws who are looking for a treasure in the mountains, while awaiting the rise of the full moon and the attending magic and supernatural phenomena it will bring about.

As a deeply personal and idiosyncratic musical that often hews closer to the feel of a series of trippy music videos than a proper movie, "Paradox" is a film that won't be to everyone's taste. But Hannah exhibits a lot of imagination and passion in her first go-round behind the camera, and her creative ideas interface with Young's to frequently engrossing and mesmerizing effect. There are a few lulls here and there, inevitably, but, all in all, if you're on its unique wavelength, "Paradox" is a good time in the same way that listening to a Neil Young record can be — and, in the musical performance sequences, it positively soars.