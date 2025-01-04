The 3 Family Guy Episodes Written By Series Creator Seth MacFarlane

A common misconception among more casual "Family Guy" fans is that creator Seth MacFarlane is personally responsible for every single creative decision. Although he voices many of the characters, his presence in the writers' room is a lot lighter than one would think. He's mentioned in interviews that he hasn't written for "Family Guy" since around 2009, and even before that, he only officially wrote the scripts for three episodes. That's right: only three episodes in the show's entire 400+ episode run were penned by MacFarlane.

Of course, as any writer for a long-running sitcom will tell you, the writing for these shows is very collaborative. There'll often be one writer who receives credit for the episode, but the script will typically go through multiple revisions from the rest of the staff. I know from interviews with staff writers from "Rick and Morty" and "Futurama" that it's often hard for the staff to keep track of who wrote what joke and who exactly came up with each individual idea. (When it comes to the show's worst-ever episodes, that ambiguity is probably a relief.)

To say that Seth MacFarlane only ever wrote three episodes is most likely an understatement of his creative contribution to the series; however, the fact remains that he's only gotten main writing credit for three episodes: "Death Has a Shadow," "Family Guy Viewer Mail #1," and "North by North Quahog." So, how were they?