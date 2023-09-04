All The Pink On Barbie's Set Created A Magenta Nightmare For The Lighting Crew

When the human eye stares at one color for too long, it experiences a phenomenon known as cone fatigue. The cones in one's eyes are the cellular photoreceptors that process color and are particularly good at processing reds, blues, and greens. And, yes, cones can get tired of looking at certain things. For instance, when one stares at the color red for too long, the cones wear themselves out and fall into a state of complete rest. As a result, the eye will produce a "ghost" spectrally opposite image of red when it looks at a white area. Test it out! Stare at a red spot for about 30 seconds without blinking, then glance quickly to a white piece of paper. You will see, for a few moments, a "burn" of a cyan spot floating in front of you.

The makers of Greta Gerwig's new blockbuster "Barbie" must have likely seen a lot of green during their time off, as that is the spectrum opposite of pink. In the film's many Barbieland sequences, the sets, costumes, cars, and most of the props were one of maybe four very particular shades of Mattel-approved pink. Technically the Barbie pink is called Pantone, a shade of magenta, which had the hexadecimal color code of #e0218a, if one wanted to use it in photo editing software.

As one might imagine, lighting and photographing a set that is mostly Pantone created many headaches for the "Barbie" lighting crew and for Rodrigo Prieto, the film's cinematographer. It seems that blasting a Pantone-shaded background with powerful white lights causes a reflective effect on the actors. All of a sudden, the cast is glowing a hue of magenta, and the lighting rigs need to be reworked. Prieto described his headaches in a recent interview with the Wrap.