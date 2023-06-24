Greta Gerwig's Barbie Cast Takes You Behind The Scenes Of The Pink Dreamworld

The set designers made everything look like the toys have been blown up to a human scale. It's as if my childhood playroom was brought to life with all the giant pink Dreamhouses arranged in a cul-de-sac. They have no walls so that the Barbies can wave to each other. Many of the hand-made objects look plastic, like the toothbrushes with the squiggles of toothpaste resting on top. Inside, the Dreamhouse has modernist furniture from the 1950s and 1960s, referencing the time of Barbie's inception.

One of the best parts of the whimsical design is the fridge. Some of the plastic containers, like the containers of food and milk, are real but the back is just a decal — hand-painted images of delicious cookie dough or soda cans. Margot Robbie praised the film's playful visual style:

"It is intentionally 2D ... we want things to be obviously artificial but still very satisfying ... Even though it's fake, it's really beautiful, which is kind of like everything in Barbieland."

Barbie's pool is also fake, just like the sticker on your Dreamhouse toy that created the illusion of water. There are no water or fire elements in Barbieland, so she doesn't actually shower, either. As Barbie, Margot Robbie will slide down and gently step onto her pool. She said that the crew often walked around the shiny blue water because it seems so real.

Barbie also has a gorgeous mailbox shaped like a flamingo. Inside, the letters are gibberish, reflecting the writing of children. Such small details indicate how much thought and care Gerwig put into this film. Each shot is a confectionary visual delight, and there is so much to see.