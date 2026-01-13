Michael Keaton's First Post-Batman Role Was A Forgotten Thriller Now Streaming For Free

In 1990's "Pacific Heights," Michael Keaton followed up his starring role in "Batman" by playing a disturbed con artist who makes life hell for a San Francisco couple. It wasn't exactly what audiences might've expected from him, but that was sort of the point. That also makes it worth seeking out, especially since it's now streaming for free on Pluto TV.

When Keaton was cast as Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 blockbuster, the director had to fight to keep him. Fans simply couldn't see Burton's vision of this 5-foot 9-inch comedian portraying the Dark Knight, and they let Warner Bros. know about it. Once the film arrived, however, and Bat-mania defined the summer of 89, those "fans" were very much proved wrong. Keaton was absolutely mesmerizing in the role, playing a stoic and mysterious version of the hero and portraying Bruce Wayne with an awkward, idiosyncratic manner that had us all believing this troubled outcast would actually dress up like a bat and fight criminals at night.

"Batman" was a major box office success (though it likely never made a profit thanks to Jack Nicholson's outlandish back-end deal). While Keaton's star had been on the rise thanks to several high profile roles throughout the 1980s, he was now a bonafide superstar. So, what did he do? Well, before suiting up as Gotham's protector for a sequel, he played an absolutely twisted individual in "Pacific Heights."

This thriller saw the actor demonstrate yet another facet of his impressive range by playing a villain, something he wouldn't do again until the late-1990s with the oft-overlooked "Desperate Measures." At the time, it was unclear whether he could pull off such a role, but just like he'd done with "Batman," he proved the naysayers wrong with his performance, carrying an otherwise disappointing movie.