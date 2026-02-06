Heated Rivalry's Harrison Brown Has The Perfect Queer Hockey Movie That Hollywood Needs To Make

I frequently sit on festival juries, and, for obvious reasons, I'm asked to judge LGBTQ shorts. Not to knock the hard work of countless films, but "Pink Light" is a film about transness that doesn't double as a Very Special Episode of television. Knowing how easily people misunderstand or weaponize the lived experiences of LGBTQIA+ people, filmmakers sometimes feel the need to over-explain things. "One of the biggest things was that this is not going to be a PSA," Harrison Browne tells me. "When I watch movies where I'm spoonfed a message, it's automatically repellent," he explains. "When I'm just shown an experience, I get my own empathy through it, and I [trusted] that the audience would take what they could from it."

"Pink Light" was inspired by a real conversation Browne had with a cisgender frat boy at a college party, the kind of drunken, delightfully clumsy discussion encapsulated as "guys being dudes." It was also incredibly validating for Browne. "I was always accepted by my hockey teammates, but [...] the chats and the connections that I had with cis men, I was able to see what my life would've been like had I just been born a man," Browne tells me. "It was just kind of a symbolization of boyhood in a way that I could experience through these conversations and these college parties that were innocent, but also really integral in defining my masculinity."

Hockey has always been integral to Browne's life, so much so that he had conditioned his brain to prioritize the sport above anything else, including his transition. "Pink Light" explores what that experience looks like for countless athletes without requiring Scotty to make any grand, overly expository speeches to the camera about it.