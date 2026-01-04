A Former NHL Player Hopes HBO's Heated Rivalry Can Help Change Pro Hockey Culture

If you're absolutely obsessed with "Heated Rivalry," you're definitely not alone; I'm right there with you. Now, a former National Hockey League player is saying that the show's story — which centers around two rival male hockey stars who fall in love despite the repressed culture of their world — is something like this could actually happen in real life.

Former New York Ranger Sean Avery — who, it should be noted, was the center of some pretty ugly controversies during his career as a hockey pro — spoke to Rolling Stone about Jacob Tierney's steamy hockey drama and said it might be more realistic than people think. "I don't know firsthand of any gay players past or present," Avery told the outlet. "That being said, I do think I must have had a gay closeted teammate at some point in my career." Beyond that, Avery made another stunning statement: "'Heated Rivalry's' success should open the door for the first gay NHL player, if there is one."

Still, Avery wasn't without his caveats. "'I love Heated Rivalry.' It's the worst hockey show ever made, but the most incredible gay hockey show ever made," Avery said, and I can only assume he was making a joke about the fact that there aren't any other gay hockey shows. There is, to be honest, quite a lot to unpack here, especially as the NHL has openly embraced the series, created by "Letterkenny" and "Shoresy" co-creator Jacob Tierney and based on a series of popular queer romance books by Canadian author Rachel Reid. Allow me to be incredibly clear: I am thrilled, beyond belief, that "Heated Rivalry," Tierney, and his co-leads Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, who play the rivals, are all getting their flowers for this unbelievably emotional (and hot!) show. Still ... it's complicated.