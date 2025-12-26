The Heated Rivalry Season 1 Finale Ends 2025 With An Emotional Barnburner

This article contains spoilers for the "Heated Rivalry" season 1 finale, "The Cottage."

I have this problem. My problem is that I'm obsessed with this Canadian TV show with beautiful artistry and a weak budget. And I don't ever want the problem to go away.

"Heated Rivalry," Jacob Tierney's intoxicating series adaptation of Rachel Reid's New York Times Bestselling novel series, held its own against the latest batch of episodes from the final season of "Stranger Things" and the one-two holiday punch of Christmas and Boxing Day with its season 1 finale, "The Cottage." It feels only right that a streaming TV series so addicting and luminous would drive off into the sunset with an episode grounded in precision and tenderness. "The Cottage" is a languid albeit deeply affecting hour compared to last week's Emmy-worthy (even if it may not be eligible) episode "I'll Believe in Anything," and it served as the perfect ending to one of the best new shows of 2025.

François Arnaud returned as MVP Scott Hunter to deliver a touching speech at the Major League Hockey awards about why he chose to come out after winning the Cup, a move that gave rivals-turned-lovers Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) hope awaits them in their own future as a couple. After years of slowly developing some semblance of a relationship through physical explorations, the pair decided to spend two weeks isolated at Shane's cabin to see what it feels like to be together without the risk of being caught. Filmed before season 2 was given the green light, Shane and Ilya's time at "The Cottage" was nothing short of revelatory — with or without the threat of annoying Canadian wolf birds.