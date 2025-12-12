Heated Rivalry Episode 4 Destroyed A Generation With A Single Needle-Drop

This article contains major spoilers for "Heated Rivalry" episode 4, "Rose."

Four episodes into "Heated Rivalry," the must-watch queer hockey romance series from Crave Canada that has burst in popularity stateside after it nabbed distribution on HBO Max, and this show has completely ripped me apart at the seams. I've been maintaining a "professional" and "nuanced" relationship as an entertainment critic with the adaptation of Rachel Reid's books for weeks, but the final 10 minutes of "Rose" shattered any hope of objectivity. The yearning between Canadian golden boy Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Russia's own beautiful disaster Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) has become a show that audiences are incapable of having any semblance of chill about (myself included). Still, the inclusion of a single needle-drop has seemingly pushed an entire generation over the edge.

Hollander and Rozanov are still sneaking across seasons to see each other, but something in their gravity has shifted. The heat is still molten, but after a rare stretch of domestic softness, Ilya finally lets himself be vulnerable — and Shane promptly panics and detonates it. A heartbroken Ilya storms into a club looking for anyone who isn't Shane, and as our ravishing Russian steps into the haze and lights, the crescendo of one of the most agonizing anthems ever written about forbidden love starts to play — "All the Things She Said" by t.A.T.u.

For a generation of queer viewers, the needle-drop was the sleeper-agent code word that unlocked every buried, brutal memory of realizing that you feel love and attraction in ways that the world will punish you for. And in a show already tormented with capturing both the beauty and brutality of that turmoil, underscoring it with t.A.T.u. felt like regressing us into a collective flashback.