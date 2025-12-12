Heated Rivalry Season 2 In The Works — Here's Why The Possibilities Feel Endless

"Heated Rivalry," the steamy, excellent, and thrilling queer hockey series that recently made a splash on HBO Max thanks to a partnership with Canadian network Crave, is coming back for a second season ... and the future feels limitless for the series, which /Film just barely crowned as one of the best TV shows of 2025.

Justin Stockman, the vice president of content and programming at Crave owner Bell Media, issued the following statement about the renewal (via The Hollywood Reporter): "'Heated Rivalry' represents the very best of what Canadian creators can deliver: rich characters, compelling drama, and a world audiences want to live in. The response has been extraordinary, and seeing the series now traveling internationally is an incredible milestone."

Elsewhere, creator Justin Tierney (who's also overseen Canadian shows like "Letterkenny" and "Shoresy") and his fellow executive producer Brendan Brady provided a statement of their own: "Watching our show become an international phenomenon has been extraordinary. We're profoundly grateful to everyone that has been on this journey with us. Being renewed for a second season so early is a true honor, and we can't wait to bring you even more of what you love."

Anyone who's watched "Heated Rivalry," which is based on a collection of books written by Rachel Reid, is probably pretty psyched that we'll see more of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, the hockey rivals and secret lovers played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storey. Still, Reid has published quite a few novels in her literary franchise, which is actually called the "Game Changers" series ... and it's entirely possible that future seasons of "Heated Rivalry" will shift focus away from Shane and Ilya and onto other characters in this universe.