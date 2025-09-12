How The Long Walk Movie Changes Stephen King's Book For The Better

The biggest change between "Long Walk" book and film involves the ending. In the book, Ray doesn't quite understand his motivations for partaking in the walk. The film, however, gives him an ulterior motive: his beloved father (Josh Hamilton) was killed by The Major (Mark Hamill), the military dictator who runs both the Long Walk and seemingly America. Ray wants to win the Long Walk because, in addition to money, the winner is granted one wish, and Ray plans on wishing for a gun — a gun he'll use to shoot The Major. He makes Pete aware of this plan, and Pete tells him that if he wins, he should simply take the money and go back to his mother (Judy Greer) and forget about revenge.

In both the book and the film, the Long Walk eventually winds down to three surviving contestants: Ray, Pete, and a guy named Stebbins (played by Garrett Wareing in the movie). In both book and film, Stebbins reveals he's the illegitimate son of The Major. But here is where things start to diverge. Whereas the book version of Stebbins seems unstoppable, the movie Stebbins comes down with some sort of sickness. The movie never clarifies what it is, but it's likely pneumonia, because that's what happens to another character in the book named Scramm. Movie Stebbins, worn down, sick and tired, decides to give up and allows himself to be shot. In the book, however, it's actually Pete who gives up and gets shot, much to Ray's horror. In the end, only Ray and Stebbins are left, and Ray is sure that Stebbins will win. But Stebbins' body eventually gives up on him and he dies, leaving Ray as the winner.

The film is vastly different. After Stebbins dies, Pete and Ray continue on, side by side. As they stagger forward in the rain towards a waiting crowd, Pete hangs back, planning to sacrifice himself so Ray can win. But Ray notices this and immediately pulls Pete to his feet and insists they continue on together. However, once this happens, Ray then hangs back. Ray already has three warnings at this point, so he's instantly shot in the stomach and collapses. Horrified, Pete rushes to him. Dying, Ray says that he ultimately gave up because Pete has a hope inside him that Ray simply does not have, and that Ray has the strength to carry on. He's then shot in the head by The Major. In the book, Ray is the sole winner, but he's so delirious and deranged from the Long Walk experience that he just keeps walking, hallucinating that he sees a dark figure in front of him.

In the film, Pete takes it upon himself to fulfill Ray's wish. He asks for a gun, is given one, and points it at The Major. The Major tries to talk him down, but Pete pulls the trigger, killing him. All goes quiet. Pete then looks at the road ahead of him, and the film ends. This ending is much more satisfying than King's conclusion. It's more devastating to have Ray sacrifice himself after being the main character for the bulk of the film, especially since he does it to save Pete's life. We've learned that Pete has had a much harder life that Ray and we want him to survive. At the same time, there's an undeniable sense of tragedy here. When Ray told Pete of his plan to kill The Major, Pete cautioned him against it, saying to choose love over hate, insisting that nothing good comes from revenge. But ultimately, revenge is exactly what Pete ends up choosing. These changes made to King's book only strengthen the material, turning an already great book into something even more powerful — and one of the best movies of the year.

"The Long Walk" is now in theaters.