Stephen King Had One Condition For The Long Walk Movie

Stephen King has become such a prolific author over the past five decades that just about any one of his projects is considered ripe for adaptation. In this year alone, Osgood Perkins' "The Monkey" and Mike Flanagan's "The Life of Chuck" explored two very different sides of King's sensibilities, with Edgar Wright's "The Running Man" and the HBO series "It: Welcome to Derry" coming up over the next few months. In the middle of all these projects, however, is the long-awaited film adaptation of one of the horror maestro's earliest works with "The Long Walk," which couldn't come at a more fitting time.

Initially published under King's pseudonym Richard Bachman, the 1979 horror-thriller envisions a dystopian future where the only path to prosperity is paved by communal bloodshed. A large group of lottery-chosen adolescents go for a stroll that, once it starts, can only end one of two ways: riches or death. Everyone walks the long walk until there's only one left. There have been plenty of dystopian fiction stories about youths having to kill one another in order to move forward in life, but King's story depicts the deadly endurance challenge as one where the weapons are firmly in the hands of the totalitarian Major.

The development to bring one of King's bleakest tales to the big screen has ironically been a long one, with directors like George A. Romero and André Øvredal once in conversation to adapt it. It's director Francis Lawrence ("The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"), along with screenwriter JT Mollner ("Strange Darling"), who have ultimately been tasked with translating the arduous psychological terror of "The Long Walk" for the big screen this fall.

Unless they're directly adapting their work, the author's input on changes made to their material is often superficial, at best. But when you're dealing with someone as prolific as King, it's natural for him to have a few suggestions. According to the film's producer Roy Lee, one of King's only concessions upon reading the script was to reduce the mandatory walking speed from the novel to something more manageable (via ScreenRant):