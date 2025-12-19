Heated Rivalry's Best Episode Yet Will Shut Down Any Haters

Freeze! This article contains major spoilers for "Heated Rivalry" season 1, episode 5, "I'll Believe in Anything."

I am so in love with you, "Heated Rivalry," and I don't know what to do about it.

The Canadian romance series about two rival Major League Hockey players — Canadian golden boy Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and his Russian rival Ilya Rosanov (Connor Storrie) — has had me (and many, many others) bodychecked and pinned to the glass for a month. Since arriving on HBO Max in the states, it's become must-watch television, even if prudes and non-believers have already written it off as nothing more than "the gay hockey show." A majority of the early discussions of the show centered on the stunning eroticism prominently displayed in the first three episodes, but as the season soldiers on, what fans of Rachel Reid's New York Times Bestselling novel source material already knew has finally emerged to center ice: "Heated Rivalry" is one of the best new shows of 2025.

Writing sex scenes that feel genuinely sexy rather than awkward is difficult on its own, and making them reveal character and relationship dynamics is even harder. "Heated Rivalry" succeeds at both, and because we aren't given direct insight into the characters' thoughts, everything has to be communicated through performance, direction, and dialogue. This is a relationship evolving from purely physical to deeply emotional. That shift is complicated, which makes it compelling to watch. Early on, the lead characters' interactions emphasize desire, but as their feelings grow, the focus moves toward quieter, more intimate moments that reflect real connection rather than just lust — without ever invalidating the importance of the physical attraction that brought them together in the first place.

But episode 5, I'll Believe in Anything," should firmly put the show in the Emmy conversation.