Heated Rivalry's Showrunner Starred On An Iconic '90s Kids' Horror Show

It's hard to overstate the explosion of popularity that "Heated Rivalry," Jacob Tierney's adaptation of New York Times bestseller Rachel Reid's popular hockey romance novels, has achieved in the last month. The Canadian production found distribution in the United States via HBO Max, and with the show completely bucking all of the worst trends of American-produced streaming, the steamy series about a secret, years-long enemies-to-lovers romance between two rival professional hockey players, balancing their intense attraction with their high-stakes careers, has quickly become one of the most-watched series currently airing. Season 2 was announced ahead of season 1's fourth episode, and many entertainment critics stateside seem gobsmacked by the show's meteoric rise.

Sure, there's plenty to discuss regarding the untapped market of romantic literature and the passionate fanbase that BookTok has cultivated over the last few years, but anyone familiar with Tierney's previous works should be unsurprised. Alongside fellow Canadian treasure Jared Keeso, Tierney co-created the popular series "Letterkenny" and its spin-off show "Shoresy." Both series have been huge hits in the states, with the "Shoresy Fall Classic" charity hockey game tour recently completing its 2025 American leg in Los Angeles, with over 7,500 fans (this writer included) in attendance. Tierney also wrote and directed the controversial — albeit fantastic — coming-of-age film "The Trotsky," which stars prolific actor Jay Baruchel and "Schitt's Creek" veteran Emily Hampshire.

But Americans who aren't knee-deep in some of Canada's greatest exports are likely at least aware of Tierney's work as a child actor. While I don't expect everyone to know about "Dracula: The Series," where Tierney played the grandson of Gustav Van Helsing, Maximilian, I would hope that they'd be overjoyed to learn that Tierney was an original member of The Midnight Society on "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" as Eric.