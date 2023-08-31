Barbie Is Banned In Multiple Countries For Having Kind Of Gay Vibes

"Barbie" isn't really queer cinema ... but it's also not not queer cinema. Indeed, director Greta Gerwig and her collaborators fill their billion-dollar blockbuster (Barbiebuster?) with cheeky innuendos, like having Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu's Kens threaten to "beach" each other off, or Gosling's Ken being checked out by a man when he and Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) are skating around Venice Beach. In fact, the Kens are more than just a little camp in general, from their incredibly colorful attire to the way they romp around Barbieland pantomiming that they're riding horses "Monty Python"-style.

That being said, there's no explicitly sexual material in "Barbie," assuming the moment where two Kens give Gosling's Ken a peck on his (facial) cheeks during the "I'm Just Ken" musical number doesn't count. Nevertheless, the film has been unexpectedly banned in the countries Kuwait and Oman — places that, according to the Los Angeles Times, have been hyping its arrival by rolling out promotional material in theaters — after being banned in Lebanon and pulled from Algeria following a brief run due to its, for lack of a better description, queer vibes. What's more, some of the residents from these countries interviewed by the LA Times seem to be under the impression that the sexual content in "Barbie" is far less subtextual than it actually is.

For example, a Beruit resident, referred to simply as "Sandra" to protect her identity, has yet to see "Barbie." Still, said she agreed with the PG-15 rating it received in Saudi Arabia, stating that the sexual material "doesn't have to be highlighted and exaggerated. If I saw a heterosexual couple kissing in the middle of a cafe, I would think, 'Get a room.' This is the same. The time will come when kids have to think of that."