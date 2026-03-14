Landman's Ali Larter Helped Launched This Major 2000s Horror Movie Franchise

There's no point in complicating matters: "Landman" is just damn good TV. Taylor Sheridan's oil drama has become his latest hit series and it's not all down to Billy Bob Thornton and his brilliant portrayal of the titular wildcatter, Tommy Norris. The star is flanked by an outstanding ensemble made up of heavy hitters like Sam Elliott and Demi Moore. But just as stellar as these screen legends is Ali Larter, who plays Tommy's bubbly yet fierce wife Angela Norris. "Landman" fans yet to dig into Larter's filmography will surely be interested to find that long before she became the queen of the Norris household, the actor established herself as a scream queen with 2000's "Final Destination" and its 2003 sequel "Final Destination 2."

Horror movies continue to act as a way for filmmakers to introduce new and exciting concepts via a reliable genre. The best horror movies of 2025 included multiple films based on original ideas, from Ryan Coogler's Oscar-nominated "Sinners" to Chris Stuckmann's stellar reframing of found footage horror "Shelby Oaks." But there was also no shortage of franchise horror to be found amid the new stuff, and "Final Destination: Bloodlines" was easily one of the most impressive examples.

The film picked up where 2011's "Final Destination 5" left off and somehow reinvigorated a series that now comprises not only six films but 10 novels and two comic books. "Bloodlines" expanded the universe while delivering on the all-important, morbidly brilliant kills that have been the franchise's calling card since the very first film. That film was 2000's "Final Destination," which established what would soon become one of the most enduring modern horror franchises. Helping kick off this remarkably hard-wearing series was Larter, who co-starred opposite Devon Sawa in what remains one of her very best roles.