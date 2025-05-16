The Greatest Horror Movie Villain Of The Century Makes A Surprise Cameo In Final Destination: Bloodlines

This article contains spoilers for "Final Destination: Bloodlines."

You never forget the first time you see it: a truck that appears to be humongous, barely fitting within a single lane on a busy highway. Its payload, a large number of thick, hefty, freshly-cut logs, sits precariously on its flatbed, barely held in place by just three chains, which, when compared to the mighty logs, seem precariously flimsy. It's the sort of vehicle you wouldn't be too enthused about driving behind under the best of circumstances, for not only would it cut off your visibility, but it would compel you to conjure up images of your worst fears, should one of those logs fall off the truck. In the film "Final Destination 2," all of those fears come true, as a premonition of death by one of the characters is depicted, the logs begin careening off the truck, and the result is one of the most awesome and terrifying highway disasters ever filmed.

Ever since "Final Destination 2" was released in January of 2003, generations of people have been extra wary of logging trucks, and for good reason. The film, directed by David R. Ellis, was so effective in depicting the type of accident that every motorist has nightmares about that it made the very sight of the vehicles feel like an ill omen. I once experienced it firsthand, forced to drive for miles on a single-lane highway behind a log truck, and my anxiety level was through the roof the whole time. As much of an influence the log truck sequence has had on real life, it's had equal weight on the "Final Destination" film series. With each subsequent installment, the "Final Destination" films found new, ingenious, and often ridiculous ways of allowing Death to visit its doomed characters through a series of Rube Goldbergian circumstances. Yet, despite a number of valiant and effective efforts, nothing has really topped the fear factor of that damn truck.

For the latest sequel in the series, "Final Destination: Bloodlines," the filmmakers seem to finally be acknowledging the sheer lasting power of the deadly log truck. Even though the truck only claimed 15 or so lives in "Final Destination 2," the number of people it scared out of their wits is countless, hence its status as the greatest horror movie villain of the century. As such, "Bloodlines" makes sure to bring back this icon in a series of surprise cameos, one you'll certainly catch upon your first watch, and a couple you may not.