5 Reasons Why M3GAN 2.0 Flopped At The Box Office

In 2023, Blumhouse hit a home run with "M3GAN." Indeed, at the time, there is no denying that the house that Jason Blum built, one of the premier names in modern horror, had a hot one on its hands. Against a mere $12 million budget, the original sci-fi/horror flick made a staggering $180 million worldwide. It remains one of the bigger original hits of any kind in the last handful of years. Unfortunately, Universal and Blumhouse weren't able to repeat that success with last year's "M3GAN 2.0."

Directed again by Gerard Johnstone, "M3GAN 2.0" opened to just $10.2 million, raising questions for Blumhouse more broadly, as the studio had been on a bit of a cold streak leading up to what seemed like a sure thing. It never got better from there, with the sequel earning a mere $39 million worldwide by the end of its run, serving as one of the biggest theatrical disappointments of 2025, relative to lofty expectations. Nobody could have rightfully hoped for a repeat of that same, insane success, but a drop-off this severe is truly astounding.

More recently, "M3GAN 2.0," which once again stars Allison Williams, made its way to Netflix and quickly rocketed its way to the top of the streamer's charts, meaning that it's now finding an audience months after it flopped at the box office. With that, now seems like a good time to do a bit of a post-mortem on the sequel. We're going to look at the biggest reasons why this once-promising follow-up bombed in theaters last summer. Let's get into it.