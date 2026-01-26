Allison Williams' Ambitious 2025 Sci-Fi Flop Is Finally Streaming On Netflix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the biggest theatrical disappointments of 2025 is now streaming on Netflix. Starring "Get Out" and "Girls" veteran Allison Williams, "M3GAN 2.0" was supposed to be a slam dunk for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions. Instead, director Gerard Johnstone and Williams' follow-up to their 2023 smash hit "M3GAN" proved to be a bit of a disaster, albeit an ambitious one.

With the sequel currently on Netflix (it was previously streaming exclusively on Peacock), a whole new audience now has the chance to watch "M3GAN 2.0" and weigh in on the sequel, since quite a few people skipped it in theaters. The first "M3GAN" absolutely slayed at the box office, taking in $180 million worldwide against a tiny $12 million budget. Blumhouse and Johnstone were so confident in the sequel that they went with a bigger budget and a much bigger concept. It just didn't pan out, at least from a commercial point of view.

"M3GAN 2.0" takes place two years after M3GAN's initial murderous rampage. Since her destruction, her creator Gemma (Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma's niece Cady (Violet McGraw) has blossomed into a rebellious teen, and the underlying tech that brought M3GAN to life is now being misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno). As Amelia's self-awareness increases, she becomes deadly and disobedient, forcing Gemma to reluctantly team up with a resurrected and even more powerful M3GAN (voiced by Jenna Davis and played physically by Amie Donald) to stop her.

Blumhouse head Jason Blum was candid when "M3GAN 2.0" bombed last year, admitting, "We all thought M3GAN was like Superman" and that the genre of the movie around her didn't matter. That wasn't strictly true, as it turns out.