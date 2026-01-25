2026 Oscar Best Picture Nominees Ranked By Box Office

We're firmly in awards season now. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has weighed in on the year's best movies, with the full list of 2026 Oscars Nominations recently revealed. All eyes are now on the Best Picture race, which will be decided during the ceremony in March. Naturally, the biggest question is which movie will come out on top. But what movie came out on top at the box office? That's a question we can answer right here, right now.

As has been customary for quite some time now, the Oscars' Best Picture race includes 10 movies released in 2025. The Oscars' Best Picture category expanded to 10 nominees in 2009, in no small part because Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" failed to earn a nod. Now, blockbusters more regularly find their way into the group of nominees. So, how did this year's crop of selections do in theaters? Let's break it down, from first to worst.

A few quick notes: the following numbers are worldwide box office figures. We're not just looking at domestic numbers. These numbers are also as of this writing. Many of these movies are still in theaters, still expanding, or will be getting re-releases in the coming weeks, so these figures will change. This is designed to offer a snapshot of how things look from a financial POV. Here's how it shakes out: