Netflix's Theatrical Window Length For Warner Bros. Movies Clarified By Ted Sarandos

Netflix's imminent acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery has raised plenty of concerns among movie fans. In short, the belief is that Netflix will ultimately destroy movie theaters, as new Warner Bros. flicks will swiftly move to streaming to satiate the appetites of audiences craving fresh "content." However, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is insisting that not much will change regarding theatrical windows. As he told The New York Times:

"When this deal closes, we will own a theatrical distribution engine that is phenomenal and produces billions of dollars of theatrical revenue that we don't want to put at risk. We will run that business largely like it is today, with 45-day windows. I'm giving you a hard number. If we're going to be in the theatrical business, and we are, we're competitive people — we want to win. I want to win opening weekend. I want to win box office."

Sarandos noted that there are some misconceptions about how the folks at Netflix view theaters. The CEO believes that many people assume the streamer is out to kill the big screen experience, but that isn't the case at all. Sarandos claims his company hasn't tried to hurt theaters, but only time will tell if he lives up to his intentions to compete at the box office. After all, his comments differ from things he's said in the past.